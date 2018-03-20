Crawling Child Almost Killed After Wandering Onto Vietnamese Highway

While it's not unusual to encounter an animal or stray debris on high-traffic highways, motorists on this road were stunned to discover the obstacle in this case to be a child.

Heart-wrenching footage from last week in Quang Ninh, Vietnam, shows a man slowing down to an emergency stop after seeing movement on the highway. It wasn't until he got closer that he realized the figure was a confused baby that had wandered into the road.

While the child ended up unscathed aside from being shaken up, one does have to wonder why the truck driver, who was the first one stopped on the highway, decided to wait for someone else to rescue the baby.