Watch LeBron James Repeating "WOW" in Owen Wilson's Voice

Throughout the highs and lows of a long season, LeBron James has been consistently displaying an incredible level of play in his 15th NBA campaign, but this clip is not about his on-court excellence.

King James turned in another triple-double with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in his Cleveland Cavaliers win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

But it wasn't the stat line that caught the eye of Twitter user CJ Fogler. Late in the game LeBron, apparently shocked by a referee's call, repeatedly exclaims: "Wow! Wow!"

Fogler's friend, the producer of the popular "Shaqtin' a fool" segment on TNT's Inside the NBA came up with the idea of using Owen Wilson's voice, and Fogler executed beautifully.

Oh, and in case you didn't know, Wilson's "wow" is a thing all over the world.

.@KingJames said "Wow" a lot in this clip. So I added the Owen Wilson voice track at the request of @MikeGoldFool pic.twitter.com/JWiJgR7CXV — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 20, 2018

