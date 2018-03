Bento proudly carried the legacy of his predecessor, becoming the star of countless memes and local celebrity in his home town of Spokane, Washington.

Bento, who replaced the original Keyboard Cat after being taken in from a local shelter, died on March 8, leaving behind his owner Charlie Schmidt.

The sad news was announced by Schmidt on Saturday, who posted a tribute video to the fallen hero.

"R.I.P Bento the Keyboard Cat, you'll always and forever be one of my favourite old internet memes," said one mourning Twitter user.