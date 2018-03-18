Buzzer Beater Lifts Michigan Over Houston in NCAA Tournament

The Wolverines' freshman guard Jordan Poole buried a three-pointer as the clock hit zero to propel his team into the second round of March Madness.

Houston went up by two points on a Devin Davis free throw with 24 seconds left on the clock. Michigan then had a chance to tie, but Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman's shot came up short with six seconds to go.

Davis went back to the charity stripe to potentially seal the deal, but after sinking nine of 10 from the line, he incredibly missed twice, Michigan grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 3.6 seconds left.

"In situations like that, you just kinda gotta be ready," Poole said in the post-game interview. "And I definitely thought Abdur-Rahkman was going to shoot it, but I saw that he kind of got swarmed by defenders, and I tried to find the gate to get open, and I just hit the shot."