Take Away Cameras!: Baby Elephant Not Glad to See Tourists

Watch a video of a cute baby elephant, being angry at tourists, who interfered with its mealtime at a national park.

The entertaining accident occurred at Kruger National Park in South Africa, when a car full of tourists came across a baby elephant while it was enjoying some fresh fruit.

The tourists didn't miss a chance to grab their cameras to take pictures and videos of the cute baby. However, such a course of action didn't endear them to the baby elephant, who interrupted his meal and tried to attack the vehicle.

However, upon weighing its strength, the elephant decided instrad to retreat deep into the trees.