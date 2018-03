Many residents of the Moscow Zoo have already felt the warmth approaching and have begun to prepare for the spring, but this Pallas's cat is still sad and gloomy.

Despite the frosty weather and cold winds, residents of the Moscow Zoo have become more active and come out of their shelters, walking happily in the open air.

But the Pallas's (Manul) cat is a real sorehead since the snow is still on the ground and it has to sit on the roof of its house all day long. The gloomy cat watches visitors with displeasure, condemning the long winter and banks of snow that simply won't melt.