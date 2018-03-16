Muddy, but Cuddly: Baby Elephant Nuzzles Against Thailand Tourist

While visiting the Patara Elephant Farm in Chiang Mai, Thailand, tourist Hannah Frenchick got the opportunity to get up close and very personal with one elephant calf.

Thinking the elephant would be content with a few pets, Frenchick busted out with laughter after the excited baby knocked her down and demanded cuddles. Despite the little fella's slipping and sliding on the tourist, his relatively small body was enough for her to manage without outside assistance.

Let's just hope mama and papa aren't cuddlers too!