Watch the video of a playful lynx, whose morning walk led the creature to a private house and surprised its owner, who drew the curtains to admire the wonderful winter nature.

Lloyd Kivinen, an Ontario citizen, Canada, was amused when he drew the curtains of his bedroom and found a lynx, walking in a snow by the window.

The cat was likely attracted by a food smell and wanted to mark its territory, by performing little jumps. After a half an hour encounter, the lynx disappeared in the woods.