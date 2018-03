Watch a duo of daredevils, risking their lives to stand by a pool of boiling lava in a crater of an active volcano.

The action took place at Mount Nyiragongo, an active stratovolcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, when UK thrill-seeker Chris King together with his friend ventured into the volcano to spend their time at the pool of lava.

Thus, the exploration group made three trips toward the lava lake, while spending several nights in camps on the second level of the volcano.