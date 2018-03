A perky little raccoon was filmed while trying to catch raindrops in her mouth.

The name of the raccoon is Eva and she lives in Russia. In this video you can see her hanging out the open window of a moving car and enjoying it.

Nowadays people often breed unusual animals to enjoy as pets.

Animal lovers appreciate the cheerful disposition of raccoons. Raccoons are very energetic and curious animals, and always keep you on your toes. But don't let her smile fool you; she's still a predator.