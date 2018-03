In Russia's Yamal-Nenets region, a huge walrus paid a visit to a group of rotation workers, casually emerging from the water and relaxing on the ice surface.

The video below features a walrus peaking out from underneath the freezing waters in the northern Russian settlement of Sabbeta to check on the people at the surface and then sinking back in.

"We do not make holes in ice for him. We do it for our work as we take pictures of the seafloor and he interferes with our work," author of the video Alexander Ignatov said jokingly.

Earlier, in the same village a polar bear payed a visit to the workers.