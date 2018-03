“If the human can make a ball disappear, who’s to say I won’t receive the same fate?!”

Keeping its eye on the prize, this pug figured the human was about to engage in a game of fetch. With one leg up and prepared to chase the ball, its owner performed a sleight of hand trick and made the toy disappear into thin air.

Seeing no explanation other than black magic, the pup tucked its tail and headed for another room before the human could perform something spookier.