You know those cute videos of English bulldogs (it's usually them anyway) enjoying some skateboarding? Well, this pug prefers water sports, and he doesn't need a board either.

The little surfer has his own Facebook page, "That Pug Brucey," where the video was posted on Sunday.

Brucey lives in south Australia, is known as the best swimming pug around town and lives by the slogan "You have to risk it to get the biscuit," according to his profile.

You can also follow him on Instagram, and he even just opened his new business selling luxury dog products.