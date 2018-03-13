Pick-Up Sticks: Thailand Truck Loses Bamboo Haul

We all have the occasional bad day, but these workers in Chachoengsao, Thailand definitely had a rough afternoon after their truck encountered a small incline.

After the initial failed attempt, the car is seen drifting back to gain some distance before slamming on the gas. While the truck cleared the hump this time around after relying on its rear wheels, the same could not be said about their haul.

May be time to invest in a pickup truck with a couple more cylinders!