Lorry’s Runaway Tire Causes Near-Fatal Damage on Malaysian Highway

Facebook user Ah Boon posted dashcam footage Saturday from an incident that was almost fatal for him and another motorist.

In the recording, Boon is shown driving down a highway in Johor, Malaysia, as a truck loses a tire and continues driving. Without enough reaction time to dodge the runaway wheel, Boon lost control of his four-month-old Toyota Vios and crashed into a ditch. On a roll, the tire was loosed from the sedan and demolished the empty backseat of a Naza Citra traveling near Boon.

According to witness Dekye Hanz, the victims surprisingly escaped the multi-car accident with no injuries. No word yet on who is going to have to foot the bill.