Most people want nothing to do with spiders, but this woman went out of her way to save the life of a huge tarantula clinging onto a tree branch to escape the water.

Andrea Gorton captured the footage in north Queensland, which is currently enduring heavy rains ahead of a tropical cyclone.

The brave rescuer didn't seem fazed by the poisonous beast's size at all, captioning her video: "My excitement for the day… saving a spider."

According to Gorton, the spider was later given a refuge on an avocado tree, where it could safely wait through the storm.