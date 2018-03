These insects might seem to be reacting to a popular ringtone but, in reality, they're not Drake fans -- this phenomenon is known as an ant mill, and the phone was just placed in the middle.

An ant mill can be observed when a group of blind army ants becomes separated from the main foraging party, losing the pheromone track and beginning to follow one another.

The separated ant contingent forms a continuously rotating circle and the members eventually die of exhaustion and starvation, a phenomenon that is a side effect of the self-organizing structure of ant colonies.