History of the Universe in 10 Minutes

John Boswell, aka melodysheep, has become a YouTube sensation by autotuning scientists like Neil deGrasse Tyson and Carl Sagan, as well as the cast of Stranger Things.

Boswell's new creation reveals the history of how the universe formed, from the Big Bang through the present, in 10 minutes. Each second represents 22 million years, and it's not until over six minutes in that the sun and solar system begin to form, while humanity doesn't show up until the last fraction of a second.

Unfortunately, one of the best parts of the video — the voice of God, or as he's better known, Morgan Freeman — had to be omitted due to a copyright violation, but it's still pretty awesome.