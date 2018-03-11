Horse Shuts Down South Beach Nightclub

The license of Mokai Lounge in Miami was revoked after a disturbing video of horse-riding in the middle of the dance floor caused an uproar on social media.

City Manager Jimmy Morales cited a threat to public safety and the city's animal cruelty laws as sufficient evidence to shut down the spot.

The clip starts with a bikini-clad woman riding bareback on a white horse through the crowd.

Apparently agitated by the noise, the animal suddenly drops to the ground and throws the woman off. People gasp and scream, and the horse looks terrified, attempting to bite someone.