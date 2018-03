The 14-year lion's name is Toto, so with the presence of the word "tomography," the pun used in the headline isn't the only obvious one in this story.

Veterinary staff of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio recently put their new CAT scanner to the test to identify the extent of an infection in Toto's gums.

The infection was localized and is expected to be suppressed with a couple of months of oral antifungal therapy.

The staff expects the African lion, who has fathered three litters since his 2006 arrival in Ohio, to make a full recovery.