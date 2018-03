Everybody knows their backs are covered with sharp quills to protect them from predators, but there is an effective way to disarm a nervous hedgehog.

As long as you're not an early sleeper, hedgehogs can be fun pets. Nervous, balled up hedgehogs may unfurl only when they hear their owners' voices and smell their scents.

If you are willing to put in the time, and handle them often and gently, hedgehogs can be adorable and loving companions, as you can see in this video.