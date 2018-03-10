‘Five More Minutes!’ Bernese Mountain Pup Adores Vet Staff

While most pups loathe the vet, this pooch can’t get enough of the extra TLC!

Overcome with love from the Sherbrooke Heights Animal Hospital staff in Peterborough, Ontario, Georgia the Bernese Mountain Dog is not quite ready to go home just yet.

Being one of nine dogs, it's rare that 6-month old Georgia is showered with this much attention in such a short period of time. To extend her stay, the pup holds her ground and enjoys a few liver treats before realizing they're simply a ploy to get her to leave.

Eventually, her owner sees Georgia is not going to move on her own, which forces him to pick up the pup and carry her to the truck.