Snowboarder's Narrow Escape From Avalanche Captured on Video

In a short video published on Facebook page of the Lebanese athlete Thomas Kray, it is clear how after the start of his descent, huge layers of snow under the man's board began to move. During move down the slope, it is evident that Kray noticed the avalanche crash down, then stopped and tried to wait out the dangerous natural phenomenon. However, he could not bypass the snow torrents, falling into the snow. Later he explained that he managed to survive by using an avalanche airbag.