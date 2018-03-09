Cheeky Booger: Dani Alves Wipes Snot on Ronaldo's Sleeve

Paris Saint-Germain's Dani Alves and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be having their own battle on the pitch during the second leg of the round of 16 Champions League tie between the two clubs.

In the video, it looks like Dani Alves wiped his nose with his hand and went on to wipe the snot on Ronaldo's sleeve. The incident, which wasn't picked up by match officials, wasn't the only episode between the two. Unluckily for Alves, it was Ronaldo who had the last laugh after he scored at the Parc des Princes to send Madrid through to the quarter-finals. The match ended with the score Paris Saint-Germain 1 — 2 Real Madrid.