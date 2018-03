While hunting for shed antlers, a Canadian photographer in British Columbia was overcome with a strange feeling that he was not alone. It was then that the unarmed man looked up, noticing a cautious cougar staring him down.

Despite his fear that the puma "might think [he's] dinner," the photographer continued to document the large cat from 15-20 meters away. It wasn't until the third "shoo" that the man was able to escape without harm to himself or the cougar.