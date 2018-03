The ocean today is full of different kinds of fish, plankton, jellyfish and lots of plastic, as this viral video shows.

A video by a British diver swimming through piles of rubbish off the coast of Bali shows the amount of plastic waste floating in Indonesia's waters. Rich Horner was swimming off Manta Point, a famous diving location about 20km from the popular tourist island. The sight was "horrifying," according to the diver. Indonesia is currently the second-largest plastic polluter in the world, with the first place going to China.