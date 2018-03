As the month of March begins not only humans around the globe are waiting for warm days to come, but their pets as well.

Spring has claimed its right to gift the world with warm and sunny days, blossoming flowers and greenery. However, winter isn't quite ready to losen its grip and is still covering cities in snow, shackling them with ice and frost. Watch this upset parrot from Canada, complainig to his owner about bad weather and deep snow drifts.