They say a mother will do anything for her child, even if it means putting herself in harm's way. This elephant exceeded even those expectations.

The video shows a mother elephant and her little calf washing themselves in a pond alongside a couple of hippos. At some point, the little elephant walks near to the hippos and its mother becomes furious, kicking the hippos out of the water. People commenting on the video can be divided into two camps: one side thinks that this is just normal care for children, while the other insists it is the animal exhibiting an "I am the mom, I know better" attitude.