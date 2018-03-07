Harrowing Ocean Experience: Encounter Between 2 Kids and Killer Whales

Hardly could their reaction be compared to the shock of those kids, who were passed in the lagoon by 2 gigantic predators. These whales are called killer as some of these animals held in captivity have been responsible for several deaths. No attacks by these creatures on people in the wild have been registered, but they have on numerous occasions hit vessels. A scientist from New Zealand has told the local outlet Stuff, that the number of such incidents has risen as people try to approach them "motivated by selfies," and recommended to treat orcas "with the respect."

