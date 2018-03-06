Distracted Cyclist Faceplants, Shatters St. Jude Statue in Collision

Always keep your eyes on the road, especially when carrying one of the 12 apostles of Jesus!

According to the videographer, the statue transporter in the clip had been "going very fast and passing in the middle of cars," prompting her to begin recording.

Unfortunately, the cyclist's concern for the camera caused him to lose focus on traffic and smash into the back of a sedan, creating an impromptu reenactment of Paul's conversion on the road to Damascus, sending St. Jude and himself over the handlebars.

While St. Jude is definitely broken beyond repair, at least the biker did not see the same fate.