Those are not the eyes of a happy participant…

Always up for a game of chance, this Shiba Inu found himself developing trust issues after his owner's swindling

Pretending to hide a treat in one of her hands, the owner then allowed the pup to pick a hand. After seeing he was wrong about the first hand, the Shiba Inu was in shock to discover there was no reward to begin with.

Let's hope he hasn't started plotting his revenge!