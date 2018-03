“Trust me, it’ll get you all the treats you want!”

Well-trained and accustomed to the rules of humans, Rufus does his best to teach his new little brother Jet a thing or two.

Seeing that Jet doesn't quite understand the exchange of sitting and receiving a treat, Rufus lends a paw to push his brother's backside down. While the older pup is definitely helping, he also knows his intervention will score him an additional treat. What a win-win!