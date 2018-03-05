Biker Survives Crash With Semi Truck

The footage captured by this rider's helmet cam is truly some Hollywood movie stuff, but there were no stuntmen or special effects involved whatsoever.

At a speed of over 100 km/h (62 mph), the biker lost control of the motorcycle right when he was beside a 10-wheeler. He miraculously slid through the gap between the tires and emerged almost unharmed at the other end.

"A true miracle I'm alive," said the survivor. "Luckily, I was wearing my riding gear, so my road rash was very minor. No broken bones, no concussion. I'm truly blessed to walk away. Please ride safe everyone, you don't walk away from an accident like this twice."