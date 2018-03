Thin ice on winter lakes often breaks under the weight of unsuspecting canines, and that's when humans have to step up, or rather dive in and save the day.

That's exactly what happened to this dog, who had fallen through the ice of a lake in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

A group of friends were having a good time at a campground, when they heard a howl coming from the lake.

One of the men rushed to the rescue, undressed and pulled the dog ashore.