This practice originated in the US and later spread to England. The Doga masters claim dogs can "read" their owner's condition and charge them with energy.

Dogs take part in different exercises, but in order to be eligible they have to be healthy, vaccinated and older than six months.

Doga masters maintain that such activities not only normalize pressure and breathing, but help establish better relationships with the four-legged friends.

"I think that dogs interact with you and feel everything you feel, I truly believe that," says dogs master Gloria Arsen.