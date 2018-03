As major snowfalls have caused disruptions to traffic and air travel in Spain, one resourceful Catalonian skier fashioned a self-propelled backpack to move about freely.

Snow is a rare visitor in the Catalan town of LLeida, so when the recent cold weather front sweeping over Europe brought some real snowfalls to the area, a local skier made the most of it.

While most car owners remained stuck inside, he made the little town into his own personal training ground.