Aleksander Kraft, a senior citizen from the Voronezh region is helping two wild birds adapt, gathering worms and bugs to feed them and even setting a special place aside for them to live through the winter.

The rescuer found the two baby storks after their parents had been shot and killed by some "cruel beast."

At first, the chicks could neither eat, nor hunt, but their new caretaker did his best to help them adapt.

"I'm not a mother, so to speak, I couldn't teach them how to kill. When I gave them a live fish, they were scared, could not eat it. I had to teach them how to do it. But you can't teach everything."