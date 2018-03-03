Brrrave: Bold Man Belly-Flops on Snowy Trampoline

The Winter Olympics may have concluded, but this guy is going for internet gold!

Had to be done! pic.twitter.com/pOEFBXQ4rc — Paddy K (@bigpaddyk) March 1, 2018

​Seeing his snow-covered trampoline as a work of art, Scottish Twitterer "Paddy K" initially posted, "Dying to jump on the wee yins trampoline!"

With only a few tweets of encouragement needed, the shoeless Paddy K braved the snowfall and recorded himself belly-flopping onto the trampoline with excellent form.

No word on whether or not he caught a cold, but with over 140,000 likes and more than 40,000 retweets, Paddy K is definitely feeling the warmth of viral stardom!