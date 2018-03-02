Pupception: Jack Russell Perplexed After Seeing Herself on TV

While her owner was watching the Michigan Winter Dog Classic on TV, Riley Rae the Jack Russell terrier began to jump for joy at the sight of a frisbee being thrown around.

Not long after the recording, the video of Riley Rae went viral around Royal Oak, Michigan.

While the local news station was running a piece on the dog, the pooch once again ran up to the TV expecting the same frisbee show. To her surprise, she almost immediately noticed the video was of herself and didn't know whether to feel betrayed or bask in her newfound celebrity status.