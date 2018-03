As Europe has been locked in a Siberian weather pattern that has pummeled the continent with snow, freezing rain and brutal wind chills, we take a look at one beach on the northern coast of Spain.

San Sebastian's Ondarreta beach was covered in snow, as the cold snap continues to spread its icy claws throughout Europe.

With the heaviest snow in decades, retired professional cyclist Pedro Ruiz Cabestany could be spotted swapping his bike for skis on the typically moderate Bay of Biscay.