The key to a good Spiderman circus act is not a good costume, it's actually making it look like you have no trouble staying airborne. Well, at least let's hope he's fine.

This video was shot by a spectator at a circus in Brazil.

You can see an acrobat dressed in a Spiderman costume warming up on a flying trapeze.

A female assistant starts forcefully swinging it back and forth, before the performer attempts to hang on his legs, leans too far back and falls down head first.