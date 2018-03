Possessive of her pals, Sadie the Golden Retriever is learning how to share, but so far it's not going too well.

While bringing a new stuffed toy into the house is one thing, Sadie becomes a little skeptical of where her owner's loyalty lies. A little dejected by the new plaything being called a "good girl," the pooch snaps in more ways than one when she hears it being referred to as "bestie" for the second time.

Good thing this new dog was stuffed!