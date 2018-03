Hungry and low on money, this dog decided to devise a plan to score some dinner in Sao Lourenco, Brazil. After patiently waiting for the customer to pay for his espetinho, a Brazilian-style kebab, the pup waited for the perfect moment to grab the meat and make a dash for it.

According to the owners of the establishment, the dog is named Quarta-feira and is apparently a frequent guest who has stolen food from people in the past.