Tourists Risk Their Lives and Freedom for Selfie With Whale

Environmental experts say that the organizers of the tour violated a federal law banning people from approaching marine mammals closer than 92 meters. A whale can strike or kill a tourist with just a swish of the tail. "I'm shocked, to put it mildly. This, of course, is the fault of the organizers. The company should be aware that for such violations, it can be fined 25 thousand dollars or lose the ship," said representative for the Center for Biological Diversity Steve Jones. The tourists now face prison or a fine of 10 thousand dollars.