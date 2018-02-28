Cat Burglar? Runaway Kitten Sneaks in Through Vent

Two things:

1. I don’t have a cat…………

2. I DON’T HAVE A CAT pic.twitter.com/6WQRIQpA86 — brena. (@brenaclifton) February 24, 2018

​Twitterer Brena Clifton knew something was amiss when she heard the faint sound of a cat coming from below her feet. Tracing the sound, the self-proclaimed cat hater discovered the curious kitten after lifting up her air vent.

Despite disdaining cat-ownership herself, Clifton later tweeted: "the cat is back home with his owner.. so no I did not keep him. AND I don't wish harm on any cats, I just prefer not to own one. sorry."

The little rascal was probably just seeking some warmth!