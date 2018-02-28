Brew Buddy: Robot Will Bring You Beer Straight From the Fridge

A video of the TIAGo robot developed by the University of Koblenz-Landau has gained popularity on the internet. You can ask the robot to bring you a certain brand of beer, and it goes to the refrigerator, takes out the requested beer and then brings it right to you. That's a helpful ally during a football match. The robot reads the instructions from a NVIDIA Jetson TX2 supercomputer, it can choose between different kinds of beer and deliver the bottle right to the owner's hands.