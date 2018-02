Such behavior may have been caused by the vinegar sprayed all over the glass in order to clean it. So maybe it's just a favorite taste of this female orangutan.

Orangutans in zoos have been known to be very social animals, communicating with visitors in various ways, including playing with kids through the glass, taunting visitors and even cracking the glass. The orangutan is licking and kissing the glass, so it seems to be something very tasty. Comments on the video jokingly state that this is what girls on a diet look like.