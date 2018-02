The fastest girl on roller skates, Miss Pirouette from Moscow, Russia and five-time champion of Europe in Artistic roller skating.

Sofia Bogdanova is 12 and she has already won different roller skating championships in Europe. She started her sports career when she was seven and won RollerClub Cup 2013 at the age of nine. Now she trains five times a week and says she can't live without rollerskates and music.

Artistic roller skating is a sport similar to figure skating but where competitors wear roller skates instead of ice skates.