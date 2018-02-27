Washington DC Man Goes on Traffic Camera Smashing Spree

A speeding ticket is one thing, but felony charges are another...

In a fit of rage provoked by what one can assume to be a history of moving violations, one man decided to take matters into his own hands… and feet.

Aided by at least one passenger, the suspect allegedly made his rounds to multiple traffic cameras and gave them the same treatment shown in the video.

While those involved will almost definitely have their day in court, it may be a good idea for Washington, DC, to bolt these traffic camera stations down in the near future…