Unusual competitions have been held near the Belarusian village of Sutkovo - for the first time in history they organized a "tractor biathlon" tournament.

Employees from the Minsk Tractor Plant, the organizer of the sports festival, successfully crossed a difficult route in a sand quarry. Instead of biathlon rifles, the participants of the race used paintball guns.

Organizers dedicated the tournament to Belarusian biathletes, who won gold and silver medals at the Olympics in Pyeongchang.